Meghalaya CM initiates solutions for persistent landslide, water overflow issues on NH-6 stretch
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya has taken decisive action to resolve ongoing problems on NH 6 from Lumshnong to Ratachera. He convened a meeting to discuss landslides and water overflow issues, directing officials to find immediate and long-term solutions.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has taken proactive steps to address the recurring issues plaguing the National Highway 6 stretch from Lumshnong to Ratachera.
He convened a meeting on June 15 to assess the condition of the highway, which is frequently affected by landslides and water overflow.
During the meeting, Sangma directed officials to devise immediate and permanent solutions to divert the water flow, aiming to mitigate the recurring problems along this crucial highway stretch.
Meanwhile, the residents of over eight villages in the East Jaintia Hills district have decided to take matters into their own hands, vowing to block National Highway 6 to protest its abysmal condition. The joint action committee, comprising representatives from Umkiang, Ratacherra, Dona Skur, Dona Umbluh, Pyrtakuna, Kuliang, Borsara, Tongseng, and nearby areas, plans to launch an indefinite blockade starting June 19.
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