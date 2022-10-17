After a series of protests by the teaching staff and students demanding the removal of the principal of Pine Mount School, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma along with Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on October 17 made a surprise inspection after the school had made headlines in recent weeks.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that he made the inspection after the parents and the students of the school raised various concerns and issues in such renowned institutions of the state.

Chief Minister said, "By coming and seeing things for ourselves would give us a better understanding and we have seen there are concerns about the amenities like the toilet. We have taken a spot decision that whatever repair and infrastructure work of the toilet and others that requires will be done".

He added that the hostel facility is not upto the mark, the CM has decided since there has been a proposal and tendering processing that it should be completed at the earliest. Sangma added that before the next academic year starts they would want construction work on the new hostel building to start.

Temporary arrangements for the students who are in the hostel and multiple options are also being looked at.

He also informed that the auditorium which is unused felt it can be put to better use hence repair work will be done.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, commissioner and secretary for education BK Tiwari also accompanied in the inspection.