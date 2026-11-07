Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 7 inspected the preparations at the P A Sangma Integrated Sports Complex in Tura ahead of the upcoming gospel concert featuring seven-time Grammy-winning gospel artist Israel Houghton and his band New Breed.

Sharing updates on social media, Sangma said he visited the P A Sangma Stadium to review the arrangements and ensure everything was in place for an evening of faith, music and fellowship.

The Chief Minister also invited people to join the evening of song and worship featuring Israel Houghton and New Breed at the integrated sports complex in Tura.

The concert is expected to bring together gospel music enthusiasts for a special musical and worship experience.