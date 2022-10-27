Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sagma visited the proposed locations for the New Meghalaya Secretariat at New Shillong Township on October 27.

The Chief Minister along with the Chief Secretary and a team of officials inspected the area at the New Shillong Township and said that they are looking for possibility of shifting the entire Secretariat and government departments to the proposed location.

“We are looking for possibility of shifting the entire Secretariat and government departments to the proposed location. We have two options in front of us. One is in Mawpdang area and other being here where we are right now. And we are looking at the possibility to see which one will be the better option for us and which option will be better for the people of the state,” said CM Conrad.

“The Chief Secretary and other officials have come to see the possibility and it looks like it is a very good option because not only the land is sufficient but it is also very much closer to Shillong city. Hence it will be easier for the public also. All these aspects is being reviewed and we are very positive that the new Secretariat can come up in this area. As we have all come here to examine that and we find that this is a very appropriate location,” added CM Conrad.

The government has also managed to rearrange 220 acres of land, which should be sufficient for the purpose, according to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. He also suggested that other department offices may be established in the Mawpdang region of the new Shillong Township.

The chief minister of Meghalaya further stated that his administration is considering and researching several options for building new roads to link the site of the projected Secretariat complex with Shillong city.