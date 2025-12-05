Meghalaya CM joins thousands at Me'gong Festival as Richard Marx, Neeti Mohan headline opening night

Meghalaya's flagship cultural event, the Me'gong Festival, kicked off its fifth edition on December 5 with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attending as thousands gathered in the Garo Hills for what has become one of India's premier music and cultural celebrations.

The opening night showcased the state's growing reputation in India's concert economy, with international headliners performing alongside homegrown talent in a festival that now attracts visitors from across the country and beyond.

American pop-rock artist Richard Marx delivered the evening's opening set at the Aski Stage, performing tracks including "Wherever You Go," "End of Summer," and "Magic Hour" from his upcoming album Afterhours, alongside established hits. "I am so happy to be here with you tonight," Marx told the crowd. "It's been a while since I have been to India. And, the first time here at the Me'gong festival."

Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan followed with an energetic performance of chart-toppers such as "Ishq Wala Love," "Jiya Re," and "London Thumakda," before shifting to retro classics including "Lag Ja Gale" and "Naina Tose Lage." Mohan paid tribute to legendary artist Zubeen Garg, who was born in Tura, by singing "Mayabini" to enthusiastic crowd response.

"I was thinking why did I not come here before. It's beautiful. You all are so lucky that you get to live in heaven on earth," Mohan said, praising the region.

The night's momentum built as Julian Marley, son of reggae icon Bob Marley, brought global rhythms to the stage before electronic music producer Nucleya closed the evening with a high-energy set that transformed the festival grounds into a dance arena.

The festival prominently featured Meghalaya's musical talent, with performances by local acts Haystack Ladies, Strum Stories and Ahaia. A significant highlight came from the top seven finalists of the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, a state initiative providing emerging artists with platforms alongside international musicians. The programme, which gave stage time to bands including Nictophilia, Magneficient Obsession, Necroscope, Emberfall, Imphaled, Misagathia and Rise&Shine, represents the state's investment in nurturing local creative talent.

Jakrima R Marak, a 19-year-old participant from Tura, noted the project's impact: "MGMP is helping local musicians grow, and promoting the budding artists like us, from all across the state."

Beyond music, the festival offered diverse cultural experiences. The Great Garo Hills Cook Off returned with Nambie Jessica Marak, runner-up of MasterChef India Season 8, joining as a guest judge. Marak highlighted participants' fusion of traditional and modern cuisine using indigenous Meghalayan ingredients, describing it as "a symbol of lost heritage, which festivals like Me'gong tend to bring into light."

Festival-goers also participated in traditional sports such as Anding Oka, visited the Brew Village, experienced the VR Zone, and explored stalls featuring local food, handicrafts and beverages from entrepreneurs in the state's PRIME Meghalaya programme.

The event underscores Meghalaya's strategic development of its cultural economy, positioning itself as a regional leader by consistently attracting international artists and investing in creative infrastructure. The festival creates an intersection where tourism, music, cultural enterprise and youth opportunity meet, building what organisers describe as a sustainable economic pathway.

Day two promises further headline acts, with British boy band Blue and electronic duo Yellow Claw scheduled for the Aski Stage alongside Kanika Kapoor and Prateek Kuhad. The Kingfisher Stage will feature performances by Hoi Hoi Makbil, G-Hills Finest, Crack Gang, Rough Road and Nokpante, complemented by a Cosplay Contest and ongoing cultural programming.