In a significant step towards enhancing education infrastructure in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to microblogging site X to announce the successful installation of solar power systems in five local schools. The initiative aims to equip these educational institutions with sustainable energy sources to facilitate the operation of smart classrooms.

Underlining the importance of the development, Sangma expressed his elation at the integration of 7KW solar power setups in each of the five schools. This move not only promises to revolutionize the learning environment but also underlines the government's commitment to advancing education through innovative means.

What's truly remarkable is the swift execution of the project by local youth, who received training from the Global Himalayan Expedition. Within a mere span of two weeks, these enthusiastic individuals managed to install a total of 35 KW of solar power lines across the designated schools, showcasing their dedication and expertise.

Sangma further stated the government's support for organizations and institutions that actively contribute to societal welfare, aligning with the overarching vision of uplifting communities and fostering sustainable development.

The integration of solar power in schools not only addresses the pressing need for reliable energy sources but also sets a precedent for leveraging renewable energy solutions in educational infrastructure.