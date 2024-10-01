After India defeated Bangladesh in the final match of the SAFF U17 Championship, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded footballers from the state for their active sportsmanship in the team.

India clinched the title 2-0, retaining the title, in the final of the 2024 edition at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, on September 30.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sangma expressed pride over the participation of Meghalaya's footballers in the championship.

He wrote, "Congratulations to Team India for winning the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024 in Bhutan! It fills us with so much pride to see our boys of Meghalaya in the team. Kudos to the cricketers and their coaches!"

Md Arbash was named the Player of the Tournament. Aheibam Suraj Singh was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

India U17: Aheibam Suraj Singh (GK); Karish Soram, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham; Md Arbash, Ngamgouhou Mate (C), Levis Zangminlun; Ahongshangbam Samson (Manbhakupur Malngiang, 68’), Bharat Lairenjam (Hemneichung Lunkim, 87’), Vishal Yadav (Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, 87’).