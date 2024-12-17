Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on December 17 inaugurated the Anti-Narcotics Task Force Police Station at the Police Radio Organisation Training School, Golf Links in Shillong, intensifying the state's fight against drug menace.

The newly-launched station has been established to serve as a hub to monitor, coordinate, and dismantle drug trafficking networks.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Sangma shared the details and reiterated the mission to combat the increasing cases of drug trafficking and smuggling.

He stated on X, "Today was a momentous day in our fight against drugs. I had the honor of inaugurating the Anti-Narcotics Task Force Police Station in Shillong."

Furthermore, CM Sangma also exalted that the mission is a collective effort which focuses on protecting the youth and ensuring a drug-free Meghalaya.

"Our fight against drug abuse is not just the government’s mission—it’s a collective effort. Together, let’s protect our youth, safeguard our future, and build a drug-free Meghalaya," he stated.

The station will address aspects of supply, distribution, social, health and rehabilitation of victims especially the youth. It will also be the hub to monitor and coordinate efforts to dismantle drug trafficking.