Meghalaya CM launches ‘CM Connect’, '1971' helpline in Tura to boost people-first governance

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on August 30, inaugurated the CM Connect Centre at P.A. Sangma Stadium in Tura, calling it a step towards building a governance system rooted in listening and empathy.

“CM Connect is my commitment to listen, engage, and act on the issues faced by our people,” Sangma said while attending to the first set of concerns raised by residents at the centre.

Through the dedicated helpline '1971', citizens can call, send WhatsApp messages, or use the official website to raise grievances and share feedback, he informed on his official X handle.

Sangma announced that CM Connect Centres will be established across all 56 blocks of Meghalaya, eventually functioning as one-stop hubs for public services.

“This is about building a culture where governance is rooted in listening and empathy," the Meghalaya chief minister said. He further asserted that he has "instructed the CM Connect team to serve every citizen with respect, kindness, and care."

The move aims to build an accessible, transparent, and people-first governance, he added.