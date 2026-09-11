Meghalaya CM launches GHADC land records portal, service conduct rules At Tikrikilla

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 11 launched two major governance initiatives of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) at Tikrikilla, aimed at improving transparency, service delivery and administrative accountability.

The Chief Minister launched the Patta Management System (PMS) Portal, an initiative aimed at digitising land records and streamlining land-related services. The portal is expected to improve transparency in land record management and make services more accessible and efficient for the people.

He also launched the Service Conduct Rules Book, aimed at strengthening professionalism, discipline and accountability among officials and employees of the GHADC.

Sangma commended GHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Dhormonath Sangma and all the MDCs for driving the governance reforms and working towards strengthening the functioning of the autonomous council.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to the development of Tikrikilla and the wider Garo Hills region. He said the roads that had been promised have been delivered, alongside tourism infrastructure at Raksamgre and Tikrikilla.

Sangma highlighted the role of improved roads, bridges and tourism facilities in creating new opportunities for the region, stating that better connectivity and infrastructure can help attract tourism, investment and economic activity to Garo Hills.

The initiatives launched at Tikrikilla are part of broader efforts to modernise governance while strengthening infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for economic growth across the region.