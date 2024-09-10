Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has launched EasyLottery.in, India’s first fully digital lottery platform, aimed at transforming the lottery sector through transparency and efficiency. The platform offers a top prize of Rs 50 crore and is designed to ensure a secure and seamless experience from ticket purchase to prize distribution.

Speaking on the initiative, Sangma highlighted the potential economic benefits for the state, particularly in terms of GST revenue. “This initiative is expected to yield significant revenue for Meghalaya through GST collection,” he stated.

Sangma also emphasised the platform's commitment to responsible gaming, noting that safeguards are in place to help winners avoid addiction. "EasyLottery empowers winners to benefit from the prizes, but should it reach a point where they start displaying addiction or dependency tendencies, we are able to step in and help," he said.

The Chief Minister further stressed the platform's security measures, particularly the introduction of a "non-transferable ticket" policy, designed to prevent money laundering and ensure the rightful owner claims the prize. This, he said, would guarantee a secure experience for all users.

With EasyLottery.in, Sangma believes Meghalaya is set to see both economic and social benefits while setting a new standard in the lottery industry.