Meghalaya CM launches ‘Ki Dienjat’ initiative to explore Khasi-Jaintia links with Southeast Asia

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 18 launched Ki Dienjat – Revisiting the Roots, an initiative aimed at scientifically exploring the history, language, culture and socio-cultural connections of the Khasi-Jaintia people with Southeast Asia.

Sangma said the initiative carries forward a vision often discussed by his late father, former Lok Sabha Speaker P. A. Sangma, who had emphasised the need for deeper research into the roots and heritage of the people.

The initiative will focus on strengthening research into the historical and cultural linkages of the Khasi-Jaiñtia and Garo regions with Southeast Asia. An initial investment of around Rs 20 crore has been planned over 18 months for the Khasi-Jaiñtia and Garo regions.

Sangma said the initiative is only the beginning of a broader effort to understand and document the region’s heritage through scientific research.

He expressed hope that the project would inspire young researchers and create new avenues for cultural exchange, tourism, music, museums and academic collaboration.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of helping younger generations remain connected with their cultural roots while exploring the historical connections between Meghalaya and Southeast Asia.