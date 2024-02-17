Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma launched the ‘MegARISE’ initiative for Tura on February 17, as announced on microblogging site X. This initiative, forged through a partnership with the KfW (German Development Bank), marks a proactive step in safeguarding vulnerable catchment areas, particularly targeting the Ganol catchment in the West Garo Hills district.

The 'MegARISE' project, conceptualized as a preventive investment, aims to bolster the resilience of natural resource-dependent communities along the catchment area against the adverse impacts of climate change. By implementing sustainable practices and fostering community engagement, the initiative seeks to restore and protect the ecological integrity of the region.

In a further demonstration of commitment to environmental stewardship, Chief Minister Sangma also announced the distribution of cheques totaling ₹65.36 Lakhs under the pilot project of Payment for Ecosystem Services for the Ganol Catchment. This financial support aims to incentivize conservation efforts among local communities and individuals, recognizing their crucial role in preserving the delicate balance of ecosystems.

Moreover, as part of the broader conservation endeavors across the Garo Hills region, the Chief Minister distributed additional cheques amounting to ₹87.77 Lakhs under the 'Green Meghalaya' initiative. This initiative underscores the government's holistic approach towards sustainable development, prioritizing environmental conservation alongside community welfare.