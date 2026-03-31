Meghalaya CM launches ‘Mission 1000 Days’ to tackle malnutrition, boost maternal and child health

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on March 31, launched ‘Mission 1000 Days’, a mission-mode programme focused on the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, describing it as the most critical phase for growth and development.

Announcing the initiative, Sangma said the programme aims to strengthen maternal and child health through improved nutrition, essential services, and enhanced community participation.

Reflecting on past efforts, the Chief Minister stated that reducing maternal mortality had been a key priority since he assumed office in 2018. “Through focused interventions, we have been able to bring down maternal mortality by nearly 50%,” he said.

With the launch of Mission 1000 Days, the state government is taking another major step to build on these gains. Sangma informed that Rs 127 crore has been earmarked under the programme to provide additional nutritional support, awareness initiatives, training, and mother-and-baby kits, based on feedback from frontline workers.

He also emphasised the importance of collective participation, noting the involvement of community leaders, faith-based organisations, and civil society groups in the initiative.

Calling for wider public engagement, Sangma said the mission must evolve into a people’s movement to eliminate malnutrition and ensure a healthier future for children across the state.