Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on December 5 launched the ‘Paint My City” campaign for Tura, West Garo Hills district enabling the enhancement of the aesthetic appeal.

The chief minister launched the campaign virtually in presence of Speaker & MLA of North Tura, Thomas A Sangma, the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Jagdish Chelani; Garo Hills Authonomous District Council (GHADC) CEM, Albinus Marak, and other officials from different departments.

Speaking at the launch, the chief minister said that the initiative is aimed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the town. As part of the initiative, the boundary walls and buildings of government offices and educational institutions will be painted.

He further emphasised that the campaign's mission extends beyond beautification, further stating that the overall objective of this campaign is to transform Tura town as one of the cleanest and picturesque town in the country.

The chief minister appealed the community to participate in the initiative and set an example for the state and the nation.

He informed that the campaign will be implemented for all state government and Central government offices and educational institutions.

The campaign will also be launched in Jowai and Shillong.