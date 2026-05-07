Meghalaya CM launches Shillong Sports Association Football Season 2026

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on May 7 officially launched the Football Season 2026 of the Shillong Sports Association at the SSA Ground in Polo, Shillong.

Addressing players, officials, and football enthusiasts during the inaugural programme, the Chief Minister congratulated the Shillong Sports Association for its continued efforts in reviving and strengthening the culture of football and sports in the state.

He stated that the association has played a significant role in providing a competitive platform for local football clubs and nurturing sporting talent across Meghalaya.

During the event, Conrad Sangma also announced a financial sanction of Rs 32 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Special Grant (CMSG) to support the successful conduct of this year’s football season.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all participating clubs and expressed hope that the tournament would further inspire young athletes and contribute to Meghalaya’s growing reputation as a football hub in the Northeast.

The launch event witnessed the presence of sports officials, football club representatives, local supporters, and members of the sporting community.