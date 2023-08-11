With a commitment to fostering green energy adoption, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 11 inaugurated the Solar Mission at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, and promises to provide substantial subsidies.

"The CM Solar Mission introduces a transformative financial landscape to support its mission. Large units stand to benefit upto 70 percent subsidy, while small units will receive up to 50 percent subsidy. To further ease financial burdens, the mission will facilitate connections with banks, helping secure up to 40 percent of the unit's cost”, said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launching the scheme.

To further ease financial burdens, the mission will facilitate connections with banks, helping secure up to 40 percent of the unit's cost”, said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launching the scheme.

He said that the mission represents a paradigm shift by blending cutting-edge technology with innovative financing models.

“We are carving a distinct path from past efforts. Our approach is multi-faceted and dynamic, focusing not only on technological solutions but also on providing the necessary financial backing to realize our goals”, he added.

He also informed that the Government of Meghalaya will earmark investment of Rs 100 crore annually for the solar mission. This commitment is reinforced through a synergy of government initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavors.

“With a view to making participation accessible, beneficiaries will only need to make a nominal down payment of 10 percent”, he informed.

“At the core of our strategy is the adoption of hybrid technology. This ingenious solar energy cum hybrid system with backup is a testament to our confidence in its efficacy. We firmly believe that this technology will prove to be a game-changer, driving us closer to the sustainable future we have envision”, he added.

Terming that the launch of the CM Solar Mission marks a significant stride forward in Government’s journey towards tackling power challenges, he said, “While it may not completely eradicate all issues, we envision a scenario where 30 to 40% of households are equipped with these solar units. Such homes would gain independence from the conventional grid, boasting 8 to 9 hours of backup during load shedding”.

He further said that this innovative model, finely tuned is to address real-life problems, stems from a meticulous understanding of people's needs.

He also stated that the education sector and larger institutions stand to benefit significantly from this scheme.

As part of the scheme, units of 40 kVA will enjoy a remarkable 50% subsidy, considerably reducing their cost. For units surpassing 10 kVA, including 25 and 40 kVA, the introduction of net metering adds another layer of advantage. During periods of excess solar generation, the surplus power fed into the grid translates to credits on electricity bills, promoting sustainability.

Highlighting the project's broader implications, the Chief Minister also stated that this endeavor also paves the way for a greener economy.

“We are proud to announce the imminent establishment of LED assembling units across our state. This homegrown production initiative not only generates employment opportunities for our youth but also advances our self-reliance. Additionally, discussions with battery manufacturers are underway to establish battery production and maintenance facilities within Meghalaya. This strategic move aims to minimize challenges associated with battery replacement and maintenance, further solidifying our commitment to sustainability”, he added.

“The CM Solar Mission is not just about addressing power deficits; it's about ushering in a new era of resilience, independence, and green progress for Meghalaya."

Notable highlights of the CM Solar Mission include:

- Subsidized Solar Hybrid Inverters and Solar Water Heaters for all citizens, ensuring access to sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives.

- A range of solar inverter capacities, from 500 VA to 40 kVA, tailored to meet the energy needs of households, institutions, and businesses.

- Integration of solar systems with the main grid through net metering, transforming homes into power sources and reducing electricity bills.

- Subsidized solar water heaters to provide hot water without relying on electricity, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

At the launch, Power Minister AT Mondal also spoke and credited Chief Minister for the initiative that would benefit the people of the State. He also highlighted problems related to power as Meghalaya largely depends on hydro power for generation of electricity.

Other who spoke on the occasion included Chairman MNREDA Rupert Momin and Secretary Power Department Joram Beda.