Meghalaya's Chief Minister has launched a new sports scholarship scheme aimed at nurturing local talents.

The initiative is set to provide financial aid to promising athletes, helping them access better training and resources.

Taking to his X handle, Meghalaya CM wrote, "In recognition of our sports talent, we have launched the Meghalaya Sports Scholarship Scheme through which we are providing monthly financial assistance to our sports person. Depending on medals won in different categories and tournaments, we are providing scholarship amounts of Rs. 6000 to Rs. 8000 per month."



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This move is part of the government's commitment to promote sports and fitness in the state and foster a culture of excellence in athletics.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the scheme would inspire young talents to pursue their passion for sports and bring laurels for the state and the nation.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday launched phase 3 of the talent identification and phase 2 of elite pathway programme.

The programme has been designed to nurture our talents and give them the right platform and ecosystem to pursue sports.

Bollywood actor and youth icon John Abraham also attended the programme which was held today at NEHU complex, Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the youth has been the centre for policies that are being taken by the government.

Talking on the stakeholder approach, he said that rather than looking at departments and the implementation of schemes, the government is working on policies with a focus on achieving the desired results.

He said that the stakeholders on which the government is focusing to create a turnaround in the economy are the youth, women and farmers.

“Whatever we do as a Government, we ensure that our youth will benefit”, the Chief Minister stressed.

Giving details on specifics on sports infrastructure, he informed that in the last three years, government has created close to 50 percent of sports infrastructures, which are currently in the State.

He further stated that investment in sports will continue, while informing that 300 plus infrastructure are being created across the State.

He further informed that government is committed to develop sports ecosystem in the State. “We are focusing on our talents from the grassroots and building the capacity”, he added.

“What is good for our youth, this Government will do. In last five years, whatever we have done, the policies we made, all have been youth centric”, he said.

Citing his own experience as an entrepreneur, he said, the ecosystem than was so different. “There was no support from government for entrepreneurs. Hence, when I got this opportunity to run the State, I made it a point that we need to handhold and support our youth to unleash their potential through entrepreneurship”.

Through the talent identification programme, the Govt is harnessing the potential of our young children in line with the best recommended practices.

The elite pathway programme is a yearlong initiative through which the youth are being trained and empowered in different sports disciplines.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance on investment in sports and supporting sports talents. He said that through Meghalaya Sports Scholarship Scheme, the sporting talents will be given monthly financial assistance from Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 depending on the medals won in different tournaments.

“We have given priority for youth development interventions through Sports and through different sustained interventions, we shall strive to bring out the best from them”, the Chief Minister said.

Also during the programme, the Government handed over partnership agreement for establishing football residence academy with John Abraham led North East United FC.