Meghalaya CM launches student-led yoghurt brand in Shillong

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled 'Probites', a new yoghurt brand developed by student entrepreneurs from St. Anthony’s College, Shillong. The initiative was supported by the Centre for Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Incubation (SACCEII) and PRIME Meghalaya, aiming to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among youth.

The launch event, held at the Dominic Conference Hall, also recognised emerging innovators in the state. Sangma emphasised the importance of embedding entrepreneurship within educational institutions to cultivate a culture of creativity and self-reliance.

Later, Sangma met with officials from the French Embassy and Cooperl, a leading French integrated pork producer, to discuss potential collaboration in advanced scientific pig breeding and the development of the piggery value chain in Meghalaya.

The meeting aimed to support and empower local piggery farmers through enhanced breeding techniques and industry partnerships.