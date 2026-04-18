Meghalaya CM lays foundation for multi-facility building in Tura

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on April 18, laid the foundation stone for a multi-facility building at Dakopgre in Tura, marking a step towards strengthening community infrastructure in the region.

The Chief Minister said that once completed, the facility will serve as a vibrant hub for various community activities and essential services, benefiting residents of the area. He dedicated the project to the people, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive development and improved public amenities.

The initiative is expected to enhance local engagement and provide a dedicated space for social, cultural, and administrative functions, contributing to the overall development of the region.