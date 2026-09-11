Meghalaya CM lays foundation for RCC bridge over Didak River

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 11 laid the foundation stone for an RCC bridge over the Didak River at Jangrapara along the Tikrikilla–Jangrapara road, highlighting the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen road connectivity across Garo Hills.

Sangma said connectivity in Garo Hills has witnessed significant improvement in recent years, noting that the Baghmara–Rongara journey has been reduced to around 30 minutes, while travel time between Rongara and Ranikor has come down from nearly three hours to about one hour.

According to the Chief Minister, Meghalaya has constructed more than 3,500 km of roads over the last eight years, averaging around 1.1 km of road construction every day.

He emphasised that improved road connectivity is closely linked to better economic opportunities, livelihoods and overall growth, particularly for communities in remote and rural areas.

Sangma also highlighted infrastructure development beyond roads, stating that the government is simultaneously strengthening schools, Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block offices and healthcare infrastructure across the state.

He said more than Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned for 56 blocks over the last four years as part of efforts to improve public infrastructure and service delivery at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister said development is a gradual process, but the government has been laying the foundation for a stronger, better-connected and more developed Meghalaya, with improved infrastructure aimed at creating greater opportunities for people across the state.