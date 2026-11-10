Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 10 laid the foundation stone for an administrative complex at Rongjeng Civil Sub-Division in East Garo Hills district, while distributing land pattas to families settled on General Administration Department (GAD) land in Tura.

The proposed administrative complex will be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.49 crore and is expected to bring various sub-divisional government offices under one roof.

Once operational, the facility will allow residents of Dambo Rongjeng and neighbouring areas to access essential government services, including certificates, revenue-related matters, grievance redressal and welfare schemes, without having to travel to Williamnagar.

The project is aimed at reducing the distance between government offices and residents, particularly those who currently have to travel outside the sub-division to access administrative services.

Separately, Sangma handed over land pattas to families occupying GAD land in Tura town, providing them with legal recognition and greater security over their properties.

The pattas are expected to help beneficiaries access institutional loans, official certifications, government schemes and other essential services.

The issue of encroachment on government land in Tura had remained a source of contention for years, resulting in court cases, eviction notices and recurring law-and-order concerns.

The state government said the distribution of land pattas would bring clarity to the status of the land and help resolve the longstanding disputes between the authorities and the affected families.