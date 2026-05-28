Meghalaya CM lays foundation for Rs 412 crore road projects in East Jaintia Hills
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stones for three road projects in East Jaintia Hills on May 28. The Rs 412 crore works are aimed at improving connectivity and access to economic, tourism, healthcare and education opportunities.
- The ceremony for the road projects was held at Latyrke Playground
- The biggest allocation, Rs 355 crore, targets the Semmasi stretch upgrade
- Another Rs 10.3 crore will strengthen the Moulsei-Haflong road section
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 28 laid the foundation stones for three major road infrastructure projects in East Jaintia Hills district with a total investment of around Rs 412 crore.
The foundation ceremony was held at Latyrke Playground.
According to the Chief Minister, the projects include the upgradation of the Dkhiah–Sutnga–Saipung–Pala up to Semmasi road at a cost of Rs 355 crore, strengthening of the Dkhiah–Sutnga–Saipung–Moulsei–Haflong road at Rs 10.3 crore, and improvement of the Sutnga–Khaddum road along with better connectivity to Chympe Waterfalls at an estimated cost of Rs 46.75 crore.
Sangma said the projects are expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and boost economic opportunities, tourism, healthcare access and education in the area.
He stated that good road infrastructure plays a crucial role in bringing communities closer together and accelerating development across Meghalaya.
The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and improving connectivity in different parts of the state.
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