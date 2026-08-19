Meghalaya CM lays foundation for Rs 65 crore State Veterinary Hospital

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for a Rs 65 crore State Veterinary Hospital at Upper Shillong, aimed at strengthening veterinary healthcare and animal health services across the state.

The modern facility will provide advanced veterinary services, including diagnostic and imaging facilities, surgery, orthopaedics, inpatient care, laboratories and pharmacy services.

Sangma said the project goes beyond establishing a hospital and is part of a broader effort to build a stronger veterinary ecosystem in Meghalaya through a hub-and-spoke model. The model will focus on strengthening district veterinary centres through improved infrastructure, equipment, medicines and manpower.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is aimed at improving animal health, supporting farmers, promoting entrepreneurship and addressing the demand-supply gap in the livestock and veterinary sector.

He also urged the Veterinary Department to take greater ownership and initiative in addressing challenges, stressing that while the government can provide the roadmap and infrastructure, meaningful change would require coordinated efforts across the entire system.

Sangma expressed the hope that the new State Veterinary Hospital would eventually develop into a leading veterinary hospital and research centre serving Meghalaya and the wider Northeast.