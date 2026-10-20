Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has laid the foundation for a synthetic football ground at Anangpara Playground in South West Garo Hills, with the project estimated to cost Rs 8.57 crore.

Sangma announced the development in a social media post, stating that five sports-related projects worth a total of Rs 60.05 crore had been implemented or were underway in the district.

According to the Chief Minister, the initiative aims to strengthen sports infrastructure and create more opportunities for young people in the region.

The proposed synthetic football ground is expected to support football development, nurture local talent and provide a platform for competitive sporting activities.

Sangma also said the facility would help channel the energy of young people into positive pursuits through sports.

The announcement comes amid efforts to expand sports infrastructure in Meghalaya and provide aspiring athletes with better facilities to develop their skills.