The PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital —a mega dream project of ERD Foundation Guwahati and its founder Chairman Mahbubul Hoque has seen the beginning of implementation with the grand foundation laying ceremony held at the proposed medical college ground at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya on October 3.

The foundation was laid by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the presence of Rhonda Vetere, Global Leader from the USA in the presence of former Meghalaya Governor R.S. Mooshahary, Home and Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, Dr R. C. Deka, former Director, AIIMS; Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah, VC, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences; Lt. Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah, former VC, AMU; Dr Abdul Wase, Prof. of Medicine, USA; Mr Faisal Masood, Managing Partner, EO, USA, Mr Sosthenes Sohtun, MLA from Jirang constituency of Meghalaya apart from other distinguished guests.

The P A Sangma International Medical College and Hospital of @USTMeghalaya whose foundation we laid today is a great tribute to my late Father who firmly believed that investment in people is the greatest investment.@PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/zI0lFk9KuI — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) October 3, 2022

Eminent doctors from all over the North East and from various parts of the country and abroad witnessed the auspicious occasion at USTM. The Chief Minister addressed the programme after the foundation laying ceremony. The welcome address in the programme was made by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM while the presidential speech was delivered by R.S. Mooshahary.

Addressing the media, Hoque said, “One of the main features of the Medical College and Hospital is a 200-bedded super speciality hospital with all kinds of technological facilities with cutting-edge research. Following its mission, this hospital will be made completely free for all poor patients. Moreover, we will make its service entirely free for the people of Meghalaya”. Another significant perspective of this noble initiative is its emphasis on extensive research on healthcare.

This new institution has its unique target: to attract patients and students from the ASEAN countries. During the initial stage, it will especially target patients and students from Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

Replying to the media persons, Rhonda Vetere stated that she is very happy to be the global ambassador of USTM. She will contribute towards developing an overall integrated communication strategy through international liaison to promote and enhance the visibility of the university and its mission globally, felicitate collaboration with world-class institutions as well as provide consultation on organisational structure, governance and administration.

Besides all technological facilities and high-end equipment, the medical college and hospital will have an air ambulance facility and a network of ambulance services that will cover Guwahati and Shillong. Mobile App will be developed so that patients can take hassle-free appointments with the doctors, and can avail of Ambulance and various other facilities.

This will help save their time and get doctors available when they arrive at the hospital. “USTM will be organising National and International seminars and conferences in the healthcare sector. We welcome the support and suggestions of all healthcare experts from NE India in our mission,” Hoque stated.

It should be mentioned here that many doctors from the North East who are working abroad have already expressed their interest to join in this healthcare mission.

In order to materialise its Mission Global, the USTM has selected Madam Rhonda Vetere, one of the top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology, author and a global leader from New York to work worldwide for the University. On Monday, she joined USTM as its Global Ambassador on the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony of the Medical College at the USTM campus.