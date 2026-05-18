Meghalaya CM lays foundation stone for mini stadium in North Garo Hills

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 18 laid the foundation stone for a mini stadium at Damas in North Garo Hills district, highlighting the state government’s focus on expanding sports infrastructure and creating opportunities for youth.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister said sports infrastructure plays a crucial role in nurturing talent and providing platforms for young people to grow and compete.

Sangma stated that Meghalaya currently has 240 sports projects either completed or under implementation across the state, with a target of increasing the number to 510 projects by 2028.

“Our vision is clear — no district, no block, no locality should be left behind, ensuring every young person has access to quality sports infrastructure to grow, compete and realise their potential,” the Chief Minister said.