Meghalaya CM lays foundation stone for new building of PASF-Abong Noga College in Tura

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 22 laid the foundation stone for the new academic building of PASF-Abong Noga College and inaugurated its newly constructed conference hall in Tura.

Speaking at the programme, the Chief Minister said the institution carries forward the vision of late P. A. Sangma, who strongly believed in the transformative power of education and youth empowerment.

He expressed happiness that the dream envisioned by the late leader continues to expand with support from organisations such as Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Ltd. through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Conrad Sangma said the Meghalaya government remains committed to investing in education, improving academic quality and creating opportunities for young people across the state.

“As Meghalaya continues to grow, our focus remains clear — investing in education, improving quality, and creating opportunities for our youth to dream bigger and achieve more,” he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that PASF-Abong Noga College would emerge as one of the premier higher educational institutions not only in Meghalaya but across the Northeast region.

He extended his best wishes to the students, faculty members and all those associated with the institution, stating that the college should stand as a lasting tribute to the legacy and vision of late P. A. Sangma.