Meghalaya CM lays foundation stone for Rs 24.27-crore Malki Market redevelopment
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for the Rs 24.27 crore redevelopment of Malki Market in Shillong. The project is part of a wider push to upgrade the city’s commercial spaces and improve facilities for traders, vendors and residents.
- Redevelopment aims to create a modern, organised market for local stakeholders
- Project forms part of Shillong’s wider push to upgrade urban spaces
- Over Rs 100 crore is backing market and city projects
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Malki Market in Shillong at an estimated cost of Rs 24.27 crore, in the presence of local MLA Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh.
The redevelopment project is aimed at creating a more modern, organised and vibrant commercial space for traders, vendors and residents of Malki and surrounding areas.
The project is part of a broader effort to transform and upgrade Shillong’s commercial and urban spaces. Alongside the Malki Market redevelopment, several other market and urban development projects are currently underway across the city.
According to the Chief Minister, more than Rs 100 crore is being invested in these initiatives through the State Budget and Shillong Smart City initiatives.
Sangma urged the implementing agencies to ensure quality construction and timely completion of the Malki Market redevelopment project.
He also encouraged members of the local community to actively monitor the progress of the project and participate in ensuring that the redevelopment meets the needs of traders, vendors and residents.
The redevelopment is expected to strengthen the city's commercial infrastructure while providing a more organised environment for businesses and the public.
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