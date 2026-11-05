Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on November 5 laid the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Integrated Hospital at Ummulong in West Jaiñtia Hills district, with the project estimated to cost ₹53 crore.

In a post on X, Sangma said the hospital would strengthen healthcare services for residents of Ummulong and neighbouring villages by bringing essential medical facilities closer to rural communities.

He said the project was part of the state government’s broader efforts to strengthen primary and secondary healthcare, particularly in rural areas.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts over the past eight years to address gaps in healthcare infrastructure and manpower, while expanding medical education to increase the availability of doctors in the state.

Sangma acknowledged the efforts of Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla and the Health Department in conceptualising and taking the project forward.

He also emphasised that quality healthcare required not only medical facilities but also compassion, kindness and care for patients.