Meghalaya CM lays foundation stone for Rs 76.43 crore road and bridge project in East Jaintia Hills
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for the Shkentalang to Lumshyrmit road project in East Jaintia Hills on May 28. The Rs 76.43 crore scheme, including a bridge over the Myntdu River, is aimed at improving connectivity, cutting travel time and supporting local trade.
- The scheme covers an 18.64-kilometre stretch in East Jaintia Hills district
- A major bridge over the Myntdu River will link Kongong with NH-6
- The project is expected to reduce travel time and ease access
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 28 laid the foundation stone for the Shkentalang (NH-206) to Lumshyrmit Road project in East Jaintia Hills district.
The project includes the construction of a major bridge over the Myntdu River connecting NH-6 at Kongong and will cover a stretch of 18.64 kilometres. The total project cost has been estimated at Rs 76.43 crore.
According to the Chief Minister, the road project is expected to improve connectivity, reduce travel time and strengthen accessibility in the region. He stated that the initiative would also create better opportunities for trade, mobility and economic growth for local residents.
Conrad Sangma said the state government remains committed to developing stronger road infrastructure to improve connectivity between communities and accelerate development across Meghalaya.
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