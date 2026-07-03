Meghalaya CM lays foundation stone for West Jaiñtia Hills school building, pledges stronger education
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for a new school building in Sohkha and inaugurated a library with digital facilities. He said the government would keep upgrading schools, training teachers and improving connectivity in the region.
- Sangma felicitated meritorious students with the All Sohkha Development Committee
- He inaugurated a children and adolescent library with digital facilities
- The chief minister said over 2,000 schools were upgraded statewide
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on July 3 laid the foundation stone for a new building at Sohkha Government Higher Secondary School in West Jaiñtia Hills and reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure across Meghalaya.
During his visit to Sohkha under the Amlarem Block, the chief minister also joined the All Sohkha Development Committee in felicitating meritorious students. He later inaugurated the Children and Adolescent Library and Digital Infrastructure at Sohkha Mission Village.
Addressing the gathering, Sangma highlighted the government's efforts to improve the education sector over the past eight years. He said more than 2,000 schools have been upgraded across the state, with significant investments made in school infrastructure and teacher training, contributing to a marked improvement in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) pass percentages.
Acknowledging that challenges remain, the chief minister said the government would continue working to address them systematically while building a stronger education system for students across Meghalaya.
He also assured residents that the government would continue upgrading school infrastructure, provide additional facilities for Sohkha Government Higher Secondary School, improve road connectivity and ensure balanced development in the region.
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