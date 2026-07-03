Meghalaya CM lays foundation stone for West Jaiñtia Hills school building, pledges stronger education

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on July 3 laid the foundation stone for a new building at Sohkha Government Higher Secondary School in West Jaiñtia Hills and reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure across Meghalaya.

During his visit to Sohkha under the Amlarem Block, the chief minister also joined the All Sohkha Development Committee in felicitating meritorious students. He later inaugurated the Children and Adolescent Library and Digital Infrastructure at Sohkha Mission Village.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma highlighted the government's efforts to improve the education sector over the past eight years. He said more than 2,000 schools have been upgraded across the state, with significant investments made in school infrastructure and teacher training, contributing to a marked improvement in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) pass percentages.

Acknowledging that challenges remain, the chief minister said the government would continue working to address them systematically while building a stronger education system for students across Meghalaya.

He also assured residents that the government would continue upgrading school infrastructure, provide additional facilities for Sohkha Government Higher Secondary School, improve road connectivity and ensure balanced development in the region.