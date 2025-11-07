Meghalaya CM lays foundation stone for World War I memorial restoration in Tura

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction and beautification of the historic Cenotaph in Tura on November 7, marking the beginning of a project to honour the Garo Labour Corps who served during the First World War.

A committee formed to oversee the site's preservation and development has approved the final plan following extensive consultations with civil society and prominent citizens of Garo Hills.

"Expressed gratitude to the families of the Garo Labour Corps for their presence and support," the chief minister wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The state government will provide research assistance to those documenting the history and contributions of the Garo Labour Corps.

The committee has also been tasked with preparing a comprehensive historical document with government backing.

The memorial site, which has stood as a tribute to the wartime service of the Garo Labour Corps, will now undergo restoration to preserve its historical significance for future generations.