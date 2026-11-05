Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 5, laid the foundation stones for 19 development projects worth Rs 133.14 crore and inaugurated seven projects costing Rs 65.75 crore in West Jaintia Hills district.

The projects span several sectors, including health, sports, public works, public health engineering, education, community and rural development.

Of the Rs 133.14 crore earmarked for the new projects, Rs 54.65 crore has been allocated to health, Rs 51.61 crore to sports, Rs 14.14 crore to public works, Rs 8.86 crore to public health engineering and Rs 3.88 crore to education.

In a series of social media posts following his visit, Sangma said the state government had initiated 185 major infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,926.52 crore in West Jaintia Hills over the past eight years. Of these, 37 have been completed, 81 are currently underway and 67 are in the pipeline.

During the visit, the chief minister also inaugurated the Block Integrated Development Complex of Thadlaskein Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block, developed at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The inauguration was attended by Ma Kwit Sari, a Raij leader.

Highlighting the role of block offices in delivering public services, Sangma said the government was investing close to Rs 200 crore to upgrade block offices across Meghalaya.

He also urged the Block Development Officer (BDO) and staff to work with "compassion and dedication" and ensure that government schemes reach every eligible beneficiary.

Sangma further inspected the Thadlaskein Hospitality Complex, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore under a state government scheme. The proposed facility will include a hotel, convention centre and other amenities aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure in the district.

According to the chief minister, the government has earmarked Rs 112.45 crore for tourism-related projects in West Jaintia Hills. Three projects worth Rs 14.91 crore have been completed, while four projects worth Rs 92.49 crore are under construction. Another two projects, estimated at Rs 5.05 crore, are in the pipeline.

Sangma said the initiatives were aimed at supporting the district's development and improving opportunities for its residents.