The general secretary of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) informed that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has called on leaders of the union for a discussion on July 19, after their decision to intensify checking of documents of migrant workers.

The Meghalaya CM called the meeting through a letter which was sent by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah.

Earlier, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar revealed that the KSU detected and pushed back over 2500 migrant workers who allegedly failed to produce valid documents.

The students' union has been conducting documents checks at various construction sites across Khasi-Jaintia region for the last 12 days.

Meanwhile, the union decided to intensify checking of documents of migrant workers despite police action against its members.

Speaking to reporters, KSU vice president Biangbor Paliar said, "We can see the government is trying to harass our members by calling them everyday to the police stations but we want to send a clear message to the government that we will also continue to intensify checking of documents of migrant workers to ensure that inner line permit (ILP) and Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 are immediately implemented in the state.”