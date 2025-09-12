Meghalaya CM: Maternal deaths drop 50 per cent, but infant mortality still high

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 12 reviewed the state’s maternal and child healthcare programmes, acknowledging major improvements but warning of persistent challenges, including high infant mortality, teenage pregnancies, and anaemia among women.

The review highlighted progress under the Rescue Mission, with the Maternal Mortality Rate dropping by almost 50 per cent—from 243 per 100,000 live births in 2020-21 to 107 in January 2024. Under-five child mortality has also fallen by 34 per cent over the same period.

But health data continues to raise concerns. The Infant Mortality Rate stands at 34 deaths per 1,000 live births, compared to the national average of 26.

According to the Meghalaya Health Policy, 17 per cent of pregnancies involve teenagers, 59 per cent of women suffer from severe anaemia, nearly half of births occur at home or in transit, and 40 per cent of mothers have five or more pregnancies.

“These initiatives aim to enhance access to quality maternal, child, and overall public healthcare services,” Sangma said, referring to plans to upgrade primary health centres and establish neonatal and newborn care units in government facilities.

He added that ongoing measures like the MOTHER framework, the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme, and the Mother’s App would continue alongside the Rescue Mission.

“These achievements reflect the dedication of our frontline health workers and the success of community-driven interventions. But there is still work to be done to ensure quality healthcare access in every corner of the state,” the chief minister noted. (With inputs from PTI)