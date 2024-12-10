Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma conducted a meeting with the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) approved the Meghalaya Drugs Control Wing (MDCW) aimed at curbing drug menace in the state.

During the meeting, it was informed that the ANTF is initiating stringent measures, including developing a database for offenders, hotspot mapping and setting up a dedicated WhatsApp number as helpline.

Furthermore, the officials at the meeting discusses strategies to trace interstate drug smuggling, break supply chains, intensify awareness in educational institutions. The measures aim to ensure support from departments and work in tandem with stakeholders.

Speaking to reporters, the Meghalaya chief minister said that the state government is keeping all hands on deck and will work in mission mode to eliminate the issue that is crippling the society.

He also exalted that the MDCW has been existent for 50 years, however, there were no service rules for the department.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the Meghalaya Commissionerate of Food & Safety Officers and Enforcement and Technical and Subordinate staff Service Services Rules, 2024.