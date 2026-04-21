Meghalaya CM meets KfW Development Bank of Germany officials to boost agroecological, organic farming

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a meeting with officials from KfW Development Bank of Germany to discuss a proposed project focused on promoting agroecological and organic farming in the state.

The initiative aims to develop sustainable and climate-resilient income-generating systems that enhance farmers’ livelihoods while encouraging environmentally responsible agricultural practices.

During the meeting, both sides explored avenues for collaboration to strengthen sustainable agriculture and expand opportunities for farming communities across the state.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about working closely with KfW to advance the initiative and support long-term, eco-friendly growth in Meghalaya’s agricultural sector.