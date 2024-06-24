Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of Meghalaya held a series of high-level meetings with Union Ministers in New Delhi to discuss various development projects for the state.

In a meeting with Minister of State Jayant Choudhury, CM Sangma presented the state government's ambitious plan to establish Skill Parks in Shillong and Tura. These facilities aim to provide comprehensive skill development for Meghalaya's youth, facilitating their transition from academics to employment.

Sangma also met with Union Minister Piyush Goyal to seek continued support for boosting industrial growth in Meghalaya. Sangma expressed his gratitude for the ongoing assistance and discussed strategies to further enhance the state's industrial sector.

A key discussion took place with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the Meghalaya Economic Growth Accelerator (MEGA) Corridor Project. CM Sangma requested financial support for this critical infrastructure project during the current finance commission period, emphasising its importance for the state's economic development.

Additionally, CM Sangma met with Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). During this meeting, Sangma sought support for funding infrastructure development projects in Meghalaya. He also urged the minister to consider increasing the allocation of funds under DoNER to all Northeastern states.