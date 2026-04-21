Meghalaya CM meets village headmen, discusses water, farming and infrastructure issues
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met village headmen to discuss vital issues like water supply and farming challenges. Infrastructure development and government support were also key topics of discussion.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a meeting with various Rangbah Shnong (village headmen), along with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Minister Sosthenes Sohtun, to discuss key issues affecting local communities.
During the interaction, concerns were raised regarding water sources under the Jal Jeevan Mission, as well as challenges faced by local poultry and pig farmers due to low market prices and declining sales of local pigs.
The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting local pig farming and enhancing support for farmers to strengthen livelihoods in the state.
Discussions also covered issues in the power sector and matters related to the proposed express highway project.
Sangma said the government will continue engaging with community leaders to address their concerns and work towards effective solutions for the welfare and development of the people.
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