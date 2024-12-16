Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma mourned the demise of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on his official X handle.

In a post on the microblogging site, the Meghalaya CM stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain ji. One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced, Ustad Zakir Hussain ji has left indelible footprints on the sands of time."

He acknowledged the Grammy Award winner's contribution to music, adding that his mark will be cherished for generations.

"The Grammy Award winner, who is one of India’s most celebrated classical musicians, will be remembered for his immense contributions to music. His blending of Indian classical music with elements of jazz in the 1970s will be cherished for generations," CM Sangma stated.

He further expressed condolences. "I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Hussain died in a San Francisco hospital in the US from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He was 73.