Meghalaya CM mourns Shillong MP's sudden death after cardiac arrest

Shillong Lok Sabha MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon died on Thursday evening, February 19, aged 54, following a heart attack. The news prompted tributes from leaders across Meghalaya and Assam, highlighting his role as a dedicated public servant.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led the condolences, posting on X: "Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of MP from Shillong, Dr Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people."

He added that Syngkon was "rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society."

State minister Wailadmiki Shylla echoed the grief, stating on X: "I am deeply saddened to learn about the untimely passing of Dr Ricky A.J. Syngkon, Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency. His demise is an immense loss not only to his family and loved ones but also to the people he served with dedication and commitment." Shylla praised Syngkon's focus on public welfare and state development.

The Meghalaya Health Department called him "a gem—known for his humility, kind heart, warm smile, and unwavering love for the people," expressing anguish over the loss.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid respects via his office's X post, noting deep sadness over the death of the Voice of the People Party leader and praying for his soul's eternal peace.

Syngkon's passing leaves a void in Meghalaya's representation in the Lok Sabha, where he championed regional issues as one of the state's two MPs.