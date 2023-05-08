Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has expressed optimism about the outcome of the peace talks between the Central and the state government with the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

In a statement to the press on May 8, the CM said that the discussions were going in the right direction and that communication between the parties had picked up in recent days.

While admitting that the talks were confidential and that he could not share all the details at this point, CM Conrad reassured the public that the peace talks were on track and that the government expected to see more positive outcomes in the coming days.

The HNLC, a separatist outfit, has been demanding a sovereign Hynniewtrep homeland and has been responsible for several acts of violence in the state over the years. The peace talks come after a period of heightened tension in the region, with the HNLC allegedly involved in a number of incidents of violence and extortion in the state.