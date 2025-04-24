Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma presented his state's economic roadmap during a review meeting on the State Vision Plan chaired by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, on April 23.

The Chief Minister detailed Meghalaya's progress and challenges across key economic sectors, including agriculture, food processing, tourism, entrepreneurship, and connectivity. Central to the discussion was the state's vision-to-action roadmap aligned with its ambitious $10 billion USD economy target.

"We will leverage our unique strengths, such as Lakadong, and integrate ethnic architecture into homestays and tourist sites," Sangma noted, referencing suggestions made by the Union Minister during the meeting.

The state government has committed to enhancing rural infrastructure and road connectivity to boost tourism and drive inclusive economic growth across Meghalaya.

This meeting follows Sangma's participation in the inaugural session of the high-level task force on the North East Economic Corridor (NEEC), which aims to chart a collaborative path for regional economic development.

Speaking about the broader regional context, Sangma emphasised that the Northeast region, with its collective strengths and strategic location near South East Asia, holds immense potential to contribute to national growth.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Chief Minister described the Northeast as a "unified region" whose "proximity to South East Asia positions it well for development."

The NEEC meeting focused on leveraging individual state capabilities through unified efforts and strategic partnerships. Participants concluded with valuable insights and a strong commitment among stakeholders to accelerate the region's progress and connectivity.

"The meeting concluded with valuable insights and a shared commitment to regional advancement," Sangma stated.