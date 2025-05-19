Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma conducted a comprehensive inspection of Ïewduh (Bara Bazar) on Monday, May 19, traversing through the market's diverse sections while heavy rainfall provided firsthand experience of infrastructure challenges facing vendors and shoppers alike.

The inspection tour began at Motphran and took the Chief Minister through vegetable, fish, meat, poultry, and handicrafts sections before continuing to Ïew Mawlong and concluding at Khlieh Ïew.

"There's a lot that needs to be done, and today's rain offered valuable insight into the daily challenges faced by the public and shopkeepers alike," Sangma stated following the visit.

The state government has already allocated Rs 6 crore for initial renovations, with Sangma confirming an additional Rs 15 crore commitment to complete the market's transformation.

The Chief Minister emphasised the market's cultural and economic significance, describing Ïewduh as "the heartbeat of our farmers and traders."

Government officials accompanying the Chief Minister documented specific areas requiring urgent attention, with plans focusing on drainage improvements, roofing repairs, and modernising amenities for both vendors and customers.