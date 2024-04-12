Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, recently addressed the public of Athiabari along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

He praised his Assamese counterpart, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, describing him as a practical person who understands the Northeast region and is committed to resolving the border dispute.

Sangma stated that Sharma's efforts have led to a significant number of previously Assam-based villages merging with Meghalaya.

Despite the complex nature of the problem, Sangma reassured the public that negotiations are ongoing and efforts are being made to accommodate as many villages as possible that wish to merge with Meghalaya.

He pledged to continue discussions with the Assam government to achieve maximum resolution.

Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad K Sangama took part in an election rally at Athiabari village in West Khasi District along the Assam- Meghalaya border on Thursday.

Along with CM Sangma, MLA Rambrai Jyngram constituency R G Momin, Mendipathar constituency MLA Marthon J. Sangma and MDC Bajop Pyngope had jointly campaigned for the Shillong Lok Sabha Constituency's NPP Candidate Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh.



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Hundreds of people from the bordering area took part, and the meeting started with the traditional Garo Dance 'Wangala' and the welcome addressed by the MDC Bajop Pyngope.



During the election rally, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma said that many villages currently on the Assam side of the border are seeking inclusion with Meghalaya and his government is aware of the demand which is why a joint demarcation survey has been initiated to bring about a solution.

The chief minister said this while campaigning for NPP candidate Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh where renowned culinary chef and runner-up in last year’s MasterChef India competition, Nambie Jessica Marak joined the party also.

Sangma also added, “The current Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is a practical man who knows the northeast and agrees that this problem needs to be resolved. He has worked hard in that direction which is why a substantial number of our villages that were previously on the Assam side have now been merged with Meghalaya.”



“It is quite a complex problem but we have not given up. Negotiations remain open and our endeavour is to ensure a maximum number of villages that want to merge with Meghalaya get that opportunity. We will take it up with the Assam government for maximum resolution,” assured the chief minister in his address to the public of Athiabari along the Assam- Meghalaya border.

While asking about the strong opposition party against the NPP in the Lok Sabha Election, CM Sangma replied that the NPP is the strong opposition against all political parties. CM Sangma said, "Though various political parties are opposition to the NPP in various constituencies, however, NPP is the strong opposition against all political parties."

"NPP is not overconfident in the Lok Sabha election but we are working hard to win both Tura and Shillong Lok Sabha seats," added CM Sangma.



While asking about the Shillong constituency MP and INC candidate Vincent H. Pala, CM replied that he is a sitting MP and obviously he has hold in the constituency, so we are not taking him easily, however, he has finished 15 years and now people have questions. However, the good thing is that, before people don't have options, but now people have options and that is NPP for development."