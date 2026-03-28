Meghalaya CM praises PM Modi’s decisive leadership on West Asia crisis amid regional tensions

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on March 28, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “decisive leadership” in addressing the challenges arising out of the evolving West Asia conflict.

Sangma’s remarks came a day after the Prime Minister chaired a virtual meeting with chief ministers and lieutenant governors to review the fast-changing situation in the region.

During the meeting, Modi noted that the global situation remains dynamic and stressed that maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, strengthening industry and supply chains, and safeguarding citizens’ interests are top priorities for the government.

Sangma said he participated in the meeting to take stock of developments and discuss India’s preparedness and response.

“Attended the meeting convened by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji regarding the evolving situation in West Asia. Grateful for Hon’ble PM’s decisive leadership during such challenging times. Team India stands united and will continue to work together to navigate the situation,” he posted on X.

He further emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts between the Centre and states to address potential implications, including ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian citizens.

The meeting assumes significance amid heightened tensions in West Asia, raising concerns over regional stability, global energy supplies, and the safety of Indian nationals working in the region.