Meghalaya CM presses Amit Shah on cadre separation, ILP, and recognition of tribal languages

Meghalaya Chief Minister made a strong case for administrative independence during a high-stakes meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 4, highlighting the state's unique position as the only region in India operating under a joint cadre system.

The chief minister emphasised that Meghalaya remains the sole state sharing administrative officers with another state through the existing Meghalaya-Assam cadre arrangement. "No other state in the country has got a joint cadre," the chief minister stated, urging Shah to consider segregating the cadres to provide Meghalaya with dedicated administrative officials.

Beyond administrative reforms, the meeting addressed critical cultural and security concerns. The chief minister renewed demands for including the Garo and Khasi languages in the official Eighth Schedule, reinforcing previous assembly resolutions and multiple memorandums submitted to the Centre.

Border security emerged as a pressing agenda item, with the chief minister advocating for implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya. The proposal gains urgency given current tensions along international borders and evolving situations in neighbouring countries.

"It was important to not only strengthen the presence of our forces along the border, create more infrastructure, but at the same time, have a mechanism to check illegal immigration and infiltration in the state of Meghalaya," the chief minister explained, positioning ILP as the most viable solution under existing legal frameworks.

The discussion also touched on national recognition, with a proposal to name a New Delhi road after the late PA Sangma, former Lok Sabha Speaker and prominent northeastern leader. The chief minister described Sangma as "a national figure, a person who has always raised his voice for the Northeast, for the tribals and for the minorities."

The comprehensive agenda reflects Meghalaya's broader struggle for greater autonomy while addressing immediate security and cultural preservation needs. The state government has repeatedly submitted memorandums on these issues, indicating sustained pressure on the Centre for concrete action.