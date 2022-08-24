Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday chaired the 23rd meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board at the Conference Room of the Meghalaya Secretariat.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister, congratulating the Directorate of Sainik Welfare for its work towards the welfare of Ex-Servicemen and widows, said that the government is keen to promote ex-servicemen welfare and use this valuable asset profitably for the state.

“The government will look into the issues that have been flagged as we are committed to the welfare of the ex-servicemen, widows, and dependents of our State,” he said.

The meeting discussed important agendas like the construction of the Sainik Rest cum Office Complex in Shillong, the establishment of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic with Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlet facilities at Tura for the welfare of veterans of Garo Hills, enhancement of Cash Grant to Gallantry and Distinguished Award winners of the State, the establishment of Sainik schools in the State and creation of Welfare Organizers at Jowai and Baghmara.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary, D P Wahlang, Air Marshall D K Patnaik, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command, Major General, R Amar, COS HQ 101 Area, Director (Grievances), Kendriya Sainik Board, New Delhi, Directorate Resettlement Zone (East), Kolkata and Secretary of the Board, Col Gautam Kumar Rai.