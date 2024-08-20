Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has denied speculation about an imminent cabinet reshuffle. The announcement comes in the wake of three Congress MLAs joining the ruling National People's Party (NPP) on August 19.

Sangma addressed the swirling rumours, stating that there were no developments at the moment and that they would continue to work as they currently are.

The political landscape in Meghalaya has shifted with the NPP now holding an absolute majority, its strength increasing from 28 to 31 seats following the merger.

Despite reports suggesting promises of cabinet positions to the defecting MLAs, Sangma maintained that their decision to join the NPP was unconditional and motivated by developmental concerns for their constituencies.

In a parallel development, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of a new Community and Rural Development Block in Mawhati, aimed at boosting local development. He also promised significant road development projects for the Umsning and Nongstoin constituencies.